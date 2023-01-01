Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh Shows 14% longer battery life (27:54 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (27:54 vs 24:28 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 340K)

70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 340K) 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)

43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (809 against 725 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (809 against 725 nits) Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.8% PWM 490 Hz 242 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 725 nits Galaxy S20 +12% 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Galaxy S20 +5% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1 OS size 13 GB 20.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 08:40 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 10:04 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 04:15 hr Standby 74 hr 83 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro +14% 27:54 hr Galaxy S20 24:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Galaxy S20 n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Galaxy S20 n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Galaxy S20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 22 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +4% 89.3 dB Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2020 Release date March 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.