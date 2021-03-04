Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (114 vs 93 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (594K versus 292K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (840 against 715 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 87.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.5%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro
715 nits
Galaxy S21 +17%
840 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro
85.6%
Galaxy S21 +2%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 810 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1768
Galaxy S21 +83%
3238
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
292956
Galaxy S21 +103%
594369
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (209th and 43rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +28%
13:58 hr
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +2%
15:47 hr
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
18:45 hr
Galaxy S21 +48%
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +3%
89.3 dB
Galaxy S21
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date March 2021 February 2021
Launch price - ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

