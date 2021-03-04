Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.