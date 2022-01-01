Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo V23 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4200 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (720 against 626 nits)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 332K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 10-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 567 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +15% 720 nits V23 5G 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% V23 5G +3% 88%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 V23 5G n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 V23 5G n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 V23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 5G.