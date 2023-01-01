Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo V25 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Vivo V25 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 350K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 350K) Shows 22% longer battery life (34:03 vs 27:53 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (34:03 vs 27:53 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (809 against 728 nits)

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Vivo V25 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 728 nits V25 Pro +11% 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% V25 Pro +5% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4830 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 12:56 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 15:01 hr Gaming 05:30 hr 07:16 hr Standby 74 hr 96 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:53 hr V25 Pro +22% 34:03 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 V25 Pro n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 V25 Pro n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 V25 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB V25 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date March 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.