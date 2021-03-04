Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo X60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo X60

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Виво X60
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Vivo X60

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 290K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 562 points
  • Weighs 17.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Vivo X60

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro
85.6%
Vivo X60 +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo X60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1762
Vivo X60 +66%
2919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
290710
Vivo X60 +116%
627915
AnTuTu Android Rating (121st and 30th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 11.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
