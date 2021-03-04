Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo X60
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 290K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 562 points
- Weighs 17.4 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|175.6 gramm (6.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X60 +50%
845
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1762
Vivo X60 +66%
2919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290710
Vivo X60 +116%
627915
AnTuTu Android Rating (121st and 30th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Funtouch 11.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
18:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1