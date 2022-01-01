Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo Y22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo Y22

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Виво Y22
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Vivo Y22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 203K)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 28.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Vivo Y22

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX5
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +4%
85.6%
Vivo Y22
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +45%
1790
Vivo Y22
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro +67%
340308
Vivo Y22
203814
CPU 97799 -
GPU 93318 -
Memory 55367 -
UX 91796 -
Total score 340308 203814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1116 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8381 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:21 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 05:30 hr -
Standby 74 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
