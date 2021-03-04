Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Vivo Y33s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Vivo Y33s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo Y33s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 247K)

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y33s Reverse charging feature

The phone is 6-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Vivo Y33s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro 722 nits Vivo Y33s n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.26 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +3% 85.6% Vivo Y33s 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Vivo Y33s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro +109% 567 Vivo Y33s 271 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 1780 Vivo Y33s +12% 1990 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro +30% 322395 Vivo Y33s 247803 CPU 93090 67845 GPU 91510 54846 Memory 49571 48053 UX 88322 79055 Total score 322395 247803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro 1115 Vivo Y33s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1115 - PCMark 3.0 score 8704 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 11.1 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Vivo Y33s n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Vivo Y33s n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Vivo Y33s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Vivo Y33s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 August 2021 Release date March 2021 August 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.