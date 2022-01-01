Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.