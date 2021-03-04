Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi 10T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (730 against 627 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 299K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 926 and 571 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 2381 Hz
Response time - 39.8 ms
Contrast - 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +16%
730 nits
Mi 10T
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
571
Mi 10T +62%
926
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1814
Mi 10T +84%
3344
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
299968
Mi 10T +100%
600334

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
13:58 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
15:47 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
18:45 hr
Mi 10T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

