Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi 8 SE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 СЕ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3120 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (721 against 451 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 242K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (27:54 vs 25:18 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Mi 8 SE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.88 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 81.23%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +60%
721 nits
Mi 8 SE
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +5%
85.6%
Mi 8 SE
81.23%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 810 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +42%
564
Mi 8 SE
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +18%
1779
Mi 8 SE
1505
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro +38%
335811
Mi 8 SE
242651
CPU 94370 73897
GPU 93660 60929
Memory 57408 44727
UX 91237 63962
Total score 335811 242651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8664 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 11:59 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 07:11 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:28 hr
Standby 74 hr 74 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 Pro +10%
27:54 hr
Mi 8 SE
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +5%
89.3 dB
Mi 8 SE
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2018
Release date March 2021 June 2018
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

