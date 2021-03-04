Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi Mix 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi Mix 2

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 75% longer battery life (114 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (723 against 480 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Mi Mix 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 81.05%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 100%
PWM 490 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.6 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1748:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +51%
723 nits
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +6%
85.6%
Mi Mix 2
81.05%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 540
GPU clock 810 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +4%
1750
Mi Mix 2
1681
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro +5%
291589
Mi Mix 2
277451
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +48%
13:58 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +68%
15:47 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +6%
18:45 hr
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 40.82 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +3%
89.3 dB
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2017
Release date March 2021 November 2017
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

