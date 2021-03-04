Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi Mix 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 75% longer battery life (114 vs 65 hours)
- Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (723 against 480 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|81.05%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1748:1
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +46%
558
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
1681
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
167008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
291589
277451
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|21 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +48%
13:58 hr
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +68%
15:47 hr
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
18:45 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2021
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
