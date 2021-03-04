Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.