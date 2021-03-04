Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (722 against 508 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Shows 8% longer battery life (123 vs 114 hours)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 322K)

The phone is 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +42% 722 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +1% 85.6% Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.