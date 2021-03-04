Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.