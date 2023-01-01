Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Poco X5 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 341K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 730 nits Poco X5 Pro +25% 913 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Poco X5 Pro +1% 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 12:13 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 15:49 hr Gaming 05:30 hr 05:50 hr Standby 74 hr 111 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:53 hr Poco X5 Pro +25% 34:54 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Poco X5 Pro n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Poco X5 Pro n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Poco X5 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Poco X5 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2023 Release date March 2021 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.