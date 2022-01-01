Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.