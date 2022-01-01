Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.