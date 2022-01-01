Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 77% longer battery life (110 vs 62 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 18.1% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (680 against 603 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 282K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 406 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +13%
680 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +28%
83.5%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Apple GPU
GPU clock 845 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
282225
iPhone SE (2022) +157%
724091
CPU 101216 197658
GPU 51346 298378
Memory 48181 105062
UX 82701 128775
Total score 282225 724091
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 +8%
13:55 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +111%
20:13 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +232%
41:21 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

