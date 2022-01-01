Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
- Shows 77% longer battery life (110 vs 62 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 18.1% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (680 against 603 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 282K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|65.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|89.1%
|99.9%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|845 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
iPhone SE (2022) +222%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1585
iPhone SE (2022) +191%
4619
|CPU
|101216
|197658
|GPU
|51346
|298378
|Memory
|48181
|105062
|UX
|82701
|128775
|Total score
|282225
|724091
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|482
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7622
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 +8%
13:55 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +111%
20:13 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +232%
41:21 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1