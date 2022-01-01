Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (38:28 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 281K)
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 406 PPI)
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 933 and 533 points

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 99.3%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +1%
679 nits
iPhone X
675 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +1%
83.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Apple GPU
GPU clock 845 MHz -
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
533
iPhone X +75%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1599
iPhone X +49%
2389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
281472
iPhone X +29%
363244
CPU 101216 122434
GPU 51346 100806
Memory 48181 57691
UX 82701 83809
Total score 281472 363244
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
482
iPhone X +640%
3566
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 2 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 482 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 20 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 06:21 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 143 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +71%
38:28 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +1%
86.3 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2017
Release date March 2021 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

