Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Google Pixel 4a

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (110 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 221K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (795 against 672 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Weighs 35.8 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 95.3%
PWM 250 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
672 nits
Pixel 4a +18%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 845 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
529
Pixel 4a +3%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1582
Pixel 4a +3%
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 10
n/a
Pixel 4a
203525
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10
221852
Pixel 4a +23%
273697
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 +18%
13:55 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +65%
20:13 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +84%
41:21 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Google Pixel 4a
7. Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4a
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4a
9. Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 4a
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Google Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish