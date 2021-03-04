Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.