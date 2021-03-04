Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (680 against 438 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 161K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (119 vs 110 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 99.4%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +55%
680 nits
P Smart 2021
438 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
P Smart 2021 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +22%
1590
P Smart 2021
1299
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +33%
215585
P Smart 2021
161883

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
P Smart 2021 +12%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +33%
20:13 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10
41:21 hr
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (25th and 47th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
P Smart 2021 +5%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9T
6. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P40 Lite
9. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9C
10. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish