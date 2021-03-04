Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.