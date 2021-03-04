Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (679 against 500 nits)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 212K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +36% 679 nits Hot 11S 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +43% 529 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 +18% 1583 Hot 11S 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 +33% 282766 Hot 11S 212698 CPU 101216 67907 GPU 51346 39212 Memory 48181 39778 UX 82701 67386 Total score 282766 212698 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Hot 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 482 - PCMark 3.0 score 7664 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.