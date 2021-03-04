Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (686 against 471 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 30.2 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Shows 16% longer battery life (128 vs 110 hours)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 284K)

The phone is 8-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Infinix Note 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 406 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +46% 686 nits Note 11 Pro 471 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 845 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +2% 536 Note 11 Pro 525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 1606 Note 11 Pro +12% 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 284103 Note 11 Pro +20% 340401 CPU 101216 95124 GPU 51346 76677 Memory 48181 73996 UX 82701 93094 Total score 284103 340401 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 482 - PCMark 3.0 score 7664 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.