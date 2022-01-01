Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 231K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|89.1%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|845 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +45%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +27%
1585
1252
|CPU
|101216
|-
|GPU
|51346
|-
|Memory
|48181
|-
|UX
|82701
|-
|Total score
|282225
|231954
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|482
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7622
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:13 hr
Talk (3G)
41:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.
