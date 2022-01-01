Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.