Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 231K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 +22%
282225
Moto G Stylus (2022)
231954
CPU 101216 -
GPU 51346 -
Memory 48181 -
UX 82701 -
Total score 282225 231954
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:14 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date March 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound.

