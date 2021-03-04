Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G9 Power
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 54% higher pixel density (406 vs 263 PPI)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (683 against 526 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 183K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
- Shows 41% longer battery life (155 vs 110 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|500 Hz
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|294:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +71%
539
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +17%
1628
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +21%
222677
183821
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (34% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:55 hr
Moto G9 Power +4%
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:13 hr
Moto G9 Power +7%
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
41:21 hr
Moto G9 Power +46%
60:29 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (24th and 6th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 206 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
