Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo A15s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 111K)
- 51% higher pixel density (406 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (675 against 474 nits)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +198%
527
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +58%
1599
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +93%
215473
111638
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:13 hr
Talk (3G)
41:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 138 USD
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
