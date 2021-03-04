Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.