Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo F11 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo F11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (693 against 443 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 219K)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|85.3%
|RGB color space
|89.1%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|845 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +73%
540
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +12%
1613
1437
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 +31%
286050
219100
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 6
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:55 hr
F11 Pro +21%
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +49%
20:13 hr
13:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +25%
41:21 hr
33:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 90th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 294 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
