Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs F11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo F11 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Оппо F11 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Oppo F11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo F11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (693 against 443 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 219K)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
F11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +56%
693 nits
F11 Pro
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
F11 Pro +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo F11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 845 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +73%
540
F11 Pro
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +12%
1613
F11 Pro
1437
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 +31%
286050
F11 Pro
219100
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
F11 Pro +21%
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +49%
20:13 hr
F11 Pro
13:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +25%
41:21 hr
F11 Pro
33:09 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +7%
86.3 dB
F11 Pro
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 294 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Oppo F11 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Oppo F11 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro
8. Oppo F11 Pro vs Oppo F19
9. Oppo F11 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish