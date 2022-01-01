Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (676 against 477 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 250K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 531 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +42% 676 nits Realme 9i 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Realme 9i +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 610 GPU clock 845 MHz - FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +44% 531 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 +6% 1586 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 +12% 281655 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 101216 81097 GPU 51346 38425 Memory 48181 68438 UX 82701 63600 Total score 281655 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Realme 9i n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 482 - PCMark 3.0 score 7650 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.