Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.