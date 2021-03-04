Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 21.2 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 281K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1012 and 529 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 98.1%
PWM 250 Hz 531 Hz
Response time 4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +3%
676 nits
Realme GT Neo 2
655 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 650
GPU clock 845 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
281620
Realme GT Neo 2 +153%
713103
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +6%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10
20:13 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +28%
41:21 hr
Realme GT Neo 2
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

