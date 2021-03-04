Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.