Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 198% higher maximum brightness (447 against 150 nits)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 89K)
- 50% higher pixel density (406 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 14.6 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +149%
221935
89304
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 188 USD
|~ 131 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1