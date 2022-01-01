Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.