Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 147K)

87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 147K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 347 points

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 347 points Weighs 22.2 grams less

Weighs 22.2 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.2% Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 675 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 +4% 83.5% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 20 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:07 hr - Watching video 17:32 hr - Gaming 05:57 hr - Standby 143 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 10 38:02 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 February 2023 Release date March 2021 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.