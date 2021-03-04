Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.