Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:02 vs 33:59 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 277K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (828 against 675 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 830 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 97.6%
PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10
675 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +23%
828 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Galaxy A53 5G +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1591
Galaxy A53 5G +19%
1888
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
277084
Galaxy A53 5G +51%
418192
CPU 102524 112126
GPU 42444 126851
Memory 54730 73975
UX 78466 98952
Total score 277084 418192
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
481
Galaxy A53 5G +375%
2287
Max surface temperature 42.9 °C 45.2 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 481 2287
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 10
7606
Galaxy A53 5G +50%
11426
Web score 5801 9324
Video editing 5299 7468
Photo editing 14505 21110
Data manipulation 6441 9095
Writing score 8984 14991
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 20 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:07 hr 10:38 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 143 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +12%
38:02 hr
Galaxy A53 5G
33:59 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 146th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

