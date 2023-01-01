Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Shows 12% longer battery life (38:02 vs 33:59 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (38:02 vs 33:59 hours) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 277K)

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 277K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (828 against 675 nits)

Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (828 against 675 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 830 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.1% 97.6% PWM 250 Hz 250 Hz Response time 4 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 675 nits Galaxy A53 5G +23% 828 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Galaxy A53 5G +2% 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 20 GB 36 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:07 hr 10:38 hr Watching video 17:32 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 05:57 hr 05:01 hr Standby 143 hr 120 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 +12% 38:02 hr Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 146th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 98 Video quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 45 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy A53 5G 79

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date March 2021 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.