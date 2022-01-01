Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy A8 (2018) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:28 vs 25:54 hours)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 173K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (679 against 585 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 75.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +16%
679 nits
Galaxy A8 (2018)
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +10%
83.5%
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 845 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 +62%
281472
Galaxy A8 (2018)
173463
CPU 101216 56652
GPU 51346 28219
Memory 48181 34110
UX 82701 55053
Total score 281472 173463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 13 TouchWiz UI
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr 08:29 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 13:07 hr
Gaming 06:21 hr 04:32 hr
Standby 143 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +49%
38:28 hr
Galaxy A8 (2018)
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +2%
86.3 dB
Galaxy A8 (2018)
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2017
Release date March 2021 January 2018
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi Note 10 or Galaxy A22
3. Redmi Note 10 or Galaxy A32
4. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 10S
5. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 11S
6. Galaxy A8 (2018) or Galaxy A7 (2018)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish