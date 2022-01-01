Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.