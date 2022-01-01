Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy J6 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 6 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 48% higher pixel density (406 vs 274 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (679 against 506 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.65% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy J6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 73.85%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 95.3%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 37.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1829:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +34%
679 nits
Galaxy J6 Plus
506 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +13%
83.5%
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 308
GPU clock 845 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 101216 -
GPU 51346 -
Memory 48181 -
UX 82701 -
Total score 281472 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 1.0
OS size 20 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:14 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr -
Watching video 17:32 hr -
Gaming 06:21 hr -
Standby 143 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +4%
86.3 dB
Galaxy J6 Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 September 2018
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.805 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 2.09 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
8. Oppo Realme 8i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
10. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish