Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.