Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M30s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси М30s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy M30s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 168K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (632 against 447 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy M30s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 118 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
447 nits
Galaxy M30s +41%
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Galaxy M30s +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy M30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +32%
221935
Galaxy M30s
168472

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
n/a
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10
n/a
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10
n/a
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 188 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
10. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish