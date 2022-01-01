Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (500K versus 281K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (123 vs 110 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (772 against 675 nits)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 601 and 530 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 95.9%
PWM 250 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
675 nits
Galaxy M52 5G +14%
772 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 845 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1591
Galaxy M52 5G +74%
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
281485
Galaxy M52 5G +78%
500911
CPU 101216 148763
GPU 51346 156509
Memory 48181 78541
UX 82701 118602
Total score 281485 500911
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
482
Galaxy M52 5G +411%
2465
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 482 2465
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 12093
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size 20 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +6%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10
20:13 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +5%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +20%
41:21 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
34:23 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (40th and 43rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +7%
86.3 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

