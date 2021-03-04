Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (110 vs 79 hours)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 224K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% higher pixel density (551 vs 406 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (821 against 685 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 406 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 98.1%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
685 nits
Galaxy S10 +20%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Galaxy S10 +5%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
535
Galaxy S10 +33%
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1613
Galaxy S10 +29%
2076
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10
224553
Galaxy S10 +80%
404426

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 20 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 +34%
13:55 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +60%
20:13 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +94%
41:21 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2019
Release date March 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 862 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

