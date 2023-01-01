Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

58 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (38:02 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 280K)
  • 39% higher pixel density (563 vs 406 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 990
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (818 against 682 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10
682 nits
Galaxy S20 +20%
818 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 845 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
539
Galaxy S20 +74%
938
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1607
Galaxy S20 +71%
2753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
280403
Galaxy S20 +110%
587959
CPU 102524 151215
GPU 42444 230621
Memory 54730 81673
UX 78466 121126
Total score 280403 587959
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
481
Galaxy S20 +778%
4221
Max surface temperature 42.9 °C 49.7 °C
Stability 99% 51%
Graphics test 2 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 481 4221
Web score 5803 8843
Video editing 5308 6073
Photo editing 14505 30239
Data manipulation 6412 8554
Writing score 9088 11877
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 20 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:07 hr 08:40 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 04:15 hr
Standby 143 hr 83 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +55%
38:02 hr
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy A23
3. Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10
4. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 6
5. Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 14 Pro
6. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 7
7. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A53 5G
9. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S22
10. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A23
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский