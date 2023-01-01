Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 277K)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 277K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (858 against 675 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (858 against 675 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 406 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.1% 99.3% PWM 250 Hz 239 Hz Response time 4 ms 10 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 675 nits Galaxy S22 +27% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Galaxy S22 +5% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 20 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:07 hr - Watching video 17:32 hr - Gaming 05:57 hr - Standby 143 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 10 38:02 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy S22 119 Video quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 n/a Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Galaxy S22 +4% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.