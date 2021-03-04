Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Tecno Phantom X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (679 against 447 nits)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 22.2 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 282K)
- Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|91.3%
|RGB color space
|89.1%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|845 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +5%
529
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1583
Phantom X +4%
1646
|CPU
|101216
|94218
|GPU
|51346
|101671
|Memory
|48181
|69897
|UX
|82701
|95887
|Total score
|282766
|358480
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|482
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7664
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|HIOS 7.6
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:55 hr
Phantom X +6%
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +24%
20:13 hr
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +10%
41:21 hr
37:37 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|July 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.
