Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Phantom X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Tecno Phantom X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Текно Фантом Х
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Tecno Phantom X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (679 against 447 nits)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 22.2 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 282K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Phantom X

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +52%
679 nits
Phantom X
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Phantom X +9%
91.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +5%
529
Phantom X
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1583
Phantom X +4%
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
282766
Phantom X +27%
358480
CPU 101216 94218
GPU 51346 101671
Memory 48181 69897
UX 82701 95887
Total score 282766 358480
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7664 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 7.6
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
Phantom X +6%
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +24%
20:13 hr
Phantom X
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +10%
41:21 hr
Phantom X
37:37 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 82nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Phantom X
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 June 2021
Release date March 2021 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Note 10
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Note 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Tecno Phantom X
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Tecno Phantom X
8. Infinix Note 10 vs Tecno Phantom X
9. Infinix Zero X Pro vs Tecno Phantom X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish