Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (679 against 447 nits)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Weighs 22.2 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Shows 11% longer battery life (122 vs 110 hours)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 282K)

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Tecno Phantom X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 406 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.3% Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +52% 679 nits Phantom X 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Phantom X +9% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +5% 529 Phantom X 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 1583 Phantom X +4% 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 282766 Phantom X +27% 358480 CPU 101216 94218 GPU 51346 101671 Memory 48181 69897 UX 82701 95887 Total score 282766 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Phantom X n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 482 - PCMark 3.0 score 7664 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced HIOS 7.6 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 June 2021 Release date March 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Tecno Phantom X. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.