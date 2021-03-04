Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo V17, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.